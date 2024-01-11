Ejim, Hollingsworth combine for 37 points, No. 16 Gonzaga women rout Santa Clara 87-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 19 points, Eliza Hollingsworth added 18 and No. 16 Gonzaga won its 27th-straight home game, beating Santa Clara 87-49 on Thursday night.

Ejim was 7-of-7 shooting and Hollingsworth made 8 of 9 as the Bulldogs shot 60% (34 of 57).

Kayleigh Truong scored 13 points to surpass 1,000 for her career for Gonzaga (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Brynna Maxwell went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 12 points, passing 1,700 career points in her years at Gonzaga and Utah. The Bulldogs finished 10 of 22 behind the arc.

Tess Heal had 10 points for the Broncos (13-4, 1-1), who shot 33% (19 of 58) and had 20 turnovers turned into 25 points.

Marya Hudgins banked in a 3-pointer as time ran out in the first quarter and Heal opened the second quarter with a basket to give Santa Clara a 15-14 lead before Gonzaga took off. The Bulldogs led 41-22 at halftime.

Bree Salenbien’s first 3-pointer at Gonzaga capped a 9-0 run for a 42-19 lead and then Hollingsworth capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

The Bulldogs had three 3s and went 10 of 13 in the second quarter while the Broncos were 4 of 13 with one 3.

Heal had a pair of three-point plays and Olivia Pollerd had a 3-pointer to get Santa Clara within 15 early in the third quarter but Hollingsworth had seven points in a 16-2 run. Ejim’s three-point play made it 68-39. The Zags opened the fourth quarter with a 15-3 run to lead by 44.

San Diego visits Gonzaga on Saturday.

