Mahaney scores 25, Saint Mary’s cruises to 95-52 victory over Portland

By The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 25 points helped Saint Mary’s defeat Portland 95-52 on Thursday.

Mahaney shot 8 for 13, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-6, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Joshua Jefferson had 14 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams led the way for the Pilots (7-10, 1-1) with 14 points. Tyler Robertson added 12 points for Portland. Vukasin Masic also had 10 points and six assists.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 19:30 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 56-23 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.