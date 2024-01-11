Moses has 15, UC Riverside downs Cal Poly 71-56

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 15 points as UC Riverside beat Cal Poly 71-56 on Thursday.

Moses added six rebounds for the Highlanders (7-10, 2-3 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Kyle Owens and Nate Pickens both added 10 points.

The Mustangs (4-13, 0-5) were led by Tuukka Jaakkola, who recorded 15 points. Cal Poly also got nine points and six rebounds from Quentin Jones. Aidan Prukop also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.