Cal State Northridge edges UC Santa Barbara 87-84 in OT in Big West tourney

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Keonte Jones had 24 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored four of his 23 in overtime as No. 7 seed Cal State Northridge beat sixth-seeded UC Santa Barbara 87-84 to close out the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Cal State Northridge advances to play No. 3 seed Hawaii on Thursday.

Jones sank 8 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 10 free throws for the Matadors (19-14). Dionte Bostick totaled 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Gianni Hunt pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell scored 36 to lead the Gauchos (16-15). He sank five 3-pointers and 11 of 12 foul shots, adding nine rebounds and five assists. Yohan Traore scored 17.

Mitchell hit a free throw on both sides of a CSN timeout with 11 seconds remaining to force overtime tied at 79. Allen-Eikens hit two free throws with five seconds left in overtime and UC Santa Barbara’s Ben Shtolzberg missed a 3-pointer with a chance to tie.

