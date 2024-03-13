Scott scores 18, Colorado State beats San Jose State 72-62 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Scott had 18 points in Colorado State’s 72-62 victory against San Jose State on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Colorado State will play No. 2 seed Nevada on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Scott also added six rebounds for the Rams (23-9). Joe Palmer scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and went 4 of 11 from the field.

The Spartans (9-23) were led in scoring by Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Myron Amey Jr. added 17 points and two steals for San Jose State. Latrell Davis had 16 points. The loss was the Spartans’ sixth straight.

Colorado State took the lead for good with 3:59 remaining in the second half on a layup from Patrick Cartier to make it 58-56.

