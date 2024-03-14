Stanford fires men’s basketball coach Jerod Haase after 8 seasons, no NCAA Tournament appearances
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford fires men’s basketball coach Jerod Haase after 8 seasons, no NCAA Tournament appearances.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford fires men’s basketball coach Jerod Haase after 8 seasons, no NCAA Tournament appearances.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.