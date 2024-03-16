Nylander scores twice, Tarasov stops 39 shots and Blue Jackets top Sharks 4-2

By NICOLE KRAFT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Nylander scored twice and added an assist, Daniil Tarasov stopped 39 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist as Columbus beat the Sharks for the fourth straight time in a game between the two teams in last place in their respective conferences.

Fabian Zetterlund and Henry Thrun scored goals and Magnus Chrona stopped 16 shots for the Sharks, who have lost 12 of their last 13 games and have the NHL’s worst record with just 39 points.

Jenner got Columbus on the board with 2:19 left in the first period, shoveling the puck under Chrona’s pads after a feed from Gaudreau.

Nylander’s score from the right circle made it 2-0 Columbus 49 seconds into the second period. He became the first Blue Jacket to score seven goals in his first 11 games with the team.

Zetterlund pulled San Jose within a goal, slipping the puck between Tarasov’s pads at 11:48 of the second period for his seventh points in the past six games. Gaudreau’s poke from the right side put Columbus back up by a pair at 15:03.

Thrun pulled the Sharks within a goal once again at 11:42 of the third before Nylander padded the lead with an empty-netter at 18:55.

Nylander’s three-point game gave him 11 points since coming to Columbus from Toronto on Feb. 23

