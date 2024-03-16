Rosero and Pulido each score, Sporting KC beats Earthquakes 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dany Rosero and Alan Pulido each scored a goal to help Sporting Kansas City rally from an early deficit and beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Pulido, who scored a career-best 14 goals last season, put away a left-footed volley to cap the scoring in the 29th minute. Johnny Russell tapped a pass to Jacob Davis for a one-touch pass back to Russell, who work toward the near post before lofting a cross to Pulido for his first goal of the season.

Vítor Costa de Brito, a 29-year-old in his first MLS season, opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The Brazilian used a defender to screen another to create some space before he re-directed a corner kick played by Cristian Espinoza inside the near post for his first career goal.

Rosero headed home a corner kick by Jose Rodríguez to make it 1-1 in the 18th.

San Jose (0-4-0) outshot Sporting KC 13-5, 6-3 on target.

Tim Melia had five saves for Kansas City.

