Falcons sign receiver return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud and re-sign DL Kentavius Street

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year contract on Monday.

McCloud is a return specialist who also provides new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins with another potential target on offense.

The Falcons also announced that defensive lineman Kentavius Street is staying with the team after agreeing to a one-year deal.

A sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound McCloud has recorded 960 scrimmage yards (768 receiving, 192 rushing) and two touchdowns in 77 games with the Bills, Panthers, Steelers and 49ers.

McCloud has played an even bigger role on special teams with 138 punt returns for 1,326 yards (9.6 average) and 108 kickoff returns for 2,438 yards (22.6 avg.).

In 2021, McCloud led the NFL with 367 yards on 38 punt returns while with Pittsburgh.

Last season in San Francisco, McCloud appeared in 12 games with one start, recording 12 receptions for 135 yards and three carries for 30 yards. He also had 24 punt returns for an 8.5-yard average and 10 kickoff returns for a 22.5-yard average.

Street was acquired midway through the 2023 season in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in 13 games with six starts overall, recording 18 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Street, a six-year veteran who also has played for San Francisco and New Orleans, went on injured reserve with a pectoral issue in the final month of the season.

