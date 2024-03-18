Giants and PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon part ways after 24 years

The San Francisco Giants and longtime public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon are parting ways after the sides failed to reach agreement on a contract extension.

The Giants said Monday there were “extensive discussions” about a new deal after Brooks-Moon’s contract ended in December, but instead “they mutually and amicably agreed to part ways.”

Brooks-Moon was one of baseball’s first Black female PA announcers and now will be the club’s public address announcer emeritus, still representing the Giants in the community as a volunteer, activist and mentor.

The booth at Oracle Park will be named in her honor.

Brooks-Moon thanked fans and wished her successor well, along with new manager Bob Melvin as the team prepares for the 2024 season.

“As a Bay Area native, it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve on the mic, and in the community for the Giants for 24 years,” Brooks-Moon said in a statement. “My very first game on April 11, 2000, I shall never forget because the job has always been bigger than me. Representation matters, and it is my great hope that my time in the booth has inspired little girls, young women and people of color to pursue their dreams even if those dreams seem impossible, because impossible dreams can come true.”

Brooks-Moon became the first female public-address announcer for a World Series in 2002, and she also was the first woman to work the PA mic for a championship in any major sport.

“Renel has been the familiar and inspirational voice for generations of players and fans at Oracle Park,” Giants CEO Larry Baer said. “As an ambassador for the organization and a respected leader, Renel has been a Giant voice in the ballpark and in the community, and will be a Forever Giant. It will be a fitting tribute to name the PA booth in her honor.”

