Jalen Brunson scores 34 points to lead the Knicks past the Warriors 119-112

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and Miles McBride added a career-high 29 to lead the New York Knicks to their fourth straight win, 119-112 over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Knicks raced out to an 18-4 lead early in the game and never trailed as they earned just their fifth win in their last 19 meetings against the Warriors.

Josh Hart had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his fifth triple-double in the past 21 games for New York, while playing all 48 minutes. Donte DiVincenzo added 18 points for the Knicks.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead Golden State and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors fell to 17-18 at home this season.

They chipped into a deficit that reached 15 points, getting within four early in the fourth quarter but could never get over the hump and lost another home game.

The Knicks were without forward OG Anunoby, who flew home after his surgically repaired right elbow flared up. Coach Tom Thibodeau said an MRI came back clean and that Anunoby is day to day. Thibodeau said Anunoby is unlikely to rejoin the team for the final game of a four-game trip on Thursday at Denver.

Anunoby missed 18 games earlier because of the injury before returning last week against Philadelphia. He played three games before the injury flared up again.

Anunoby’s absence gave McBride a chance to start and he delivered in a big way.

He played tight defense early against Curry as New York held Golden State scoreless for the first 3:53 of the game — the longest game-opening scoring drought for the Warriors in more than three years.

McBride scored 19 points in the first half — two off his career high — and the Knicks led 62-56 at the break.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Denver on Thursday night.

Warriors: Host Memphis on Wednesday night.

