Anze Kopitar, Cam Talbot lead the way as Kings thump Blackhawks 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot made 22 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Alex Laferriere, Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Trevor Lewis also scored. Adrian Kempe had three assists and the Kings followed up their 5-0 win in Chicago on Friday with another big victory.

Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski scored and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost 24 of their last 25 road games.

The teams traded goals in the first period. That was far different from Friday’s game, when the Kings built a four-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes in Chicago.

Laferriere attacked the crease and put in Blake Lizotte’s rebound with 7:57 left in the period. Los Angeles gave back the advantage after an uncharacteristic mistake from its penalty kill.

The Blackhawks got a two-man advantage when Kempe put the puck over the glass seven seconds into a power play. Foligno cashed in when Phillip Kurashev’s pass went in off his shin, tying the score at 1 with 5:33 to go.

The Kings got going in the second, with Gavrikov putting them back in front 2-1 at 9:32 and Kopitar finding the net twice to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Kopitar has four goals and an assist in two games against Chicago.

Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell sustained an apparent shoulder injury on a check from Kevin Fiala with 8:36 left in the third and did not return.

