JOHNSON CITY, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, was drunk when she drove into a Texas pond and drowned, police say.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.