Referee injures himself and leaves women’s NCAA Tournament game in Los Angeles

Published 2:31 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A referee working the women’s NCAA Tournament game between Southern California and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been injured on Saturday.

Michael Price left early in the second quarter after running down the floor alone and falling. He got up and clutched at the back of his upper left thigh. He walked around the court in obvious pain and a USC trainer checked on him during a timeout.

He was replaced by standby Demoya Pugh, which left two women and a man officiating the first-round game in Los Angeles.

Associated Press

