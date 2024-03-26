Luka Doncic scores 28, Mavericks rout Kings 132-96

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 132-96 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Doncic added 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Mavericks moved into sixth place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the Kings, with both teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and eight assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 18 points but was held to 6-of-18 shooting. Keegan Murray added 17.

Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for his 55th straight double-double, tying Jerry Lucas for the longest streak in franchise history.

Doncic scored 19 points in the second quarter to help Dallas build a 58-53 lead at the half.

The Mavericks used a 22-4 run to push the advantage to 89-65 with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Dallas led by 39 in the fourth, outscoring Sacramento 74-43 in the second half.

The Mavericks shot 55.4% and made 22 of 39 3-pointers for a season-best 56.4% beyond the arc.

Sacramento was limited to 38.9% shooting and fell to 0-9 when failing to reach 100 points.

UP NEXT

Sacramento will host Dallas again on Friday night.

—-

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba