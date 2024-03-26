Wisconsin, California announce home-and-home football series for 2029 and 2030

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and California will play a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030.

Under the agreement that was announced Tuesday, Wisconsin will play at California on Sept. 1, 2029. California will visit Wisconsin on Aug. 31, 2030.

Wisconsin had been scheduled to play non-conference games with UCLA in 2029 and 2030, but those got scrapped when UCLA announced it would be joining the Big Ten beginning this season. Wisconsin will be visiting UCLA in 2026 and hosting the Bruins in 2027 as part of their Big Ten schedules.

California and Wisconsin haven’t faced each other since 1990. California leads the series 5-1, with Wisconsin winning in 1946.

