Oakland outfielder Miguel Andújar has knee surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland outfielder Miguel Andújar had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, an operation that usually requires a month of rehabilitation.

The team said Dr. Doug Freedberg performed a right knee lateral meniscectomy at Pima Surgical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Andújar will return to Oakland later this week to start rehabilitation.

Andújar agreed in November to a $1.7 million, one-year contract and hit .357 in spring training with five homers and 15 RBIs in 42 at-bats over 14 games. He last played March 19.

A seven-year major league veteran, Andújar has a .270 average, 39 homers and 149 RBIs for the New York Yankees (2017-22) and Pittsburgh (2022-23). He hit .250 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 30 games last year with the Pirates and was third in batting in the Triple-A International League .338 for Indianapolis with 16 homers and 86 RBIs in 103 games.

