Marchand breaks an NCAA record, Arizona State moves into first at swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leon Marchand broke an NCAA record to win the 500-yard freestyle at the men’s swimming and diving championships on Thursday night, helping Arizona State move into first place after Day 2 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

Marchand smashed the record he set a few weeks ago at the Pac-12 championships by nearly four seconds to win the NCAA title in a time of 4:02.31.

Arizona State leads with 201 points, followed by California with 169 and Florida at 161.

Cal senior Destin Lasco became an NCAA champion and American record holder in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:37.91.

Josh Liendo won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 18.07 to become the second Gator to capture the title.

Liendo, Adam Chaney, Julian Smith and Macguire McDuff put together the second fastest time ever in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:13.49. It was Florida’s third consecutive year winning the event.

Lyle Yost won his second straight NCAA 1-meter diving title, becoming the first Ohio State Buckeye since the 1980’s to win back-to-back national titles.

