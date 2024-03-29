Mookie Betts sets Dodgers record with 29th leadoff homer

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts set a Dodgers record for leadoff home runs, hitting his 29th on the first pitch from Zack Thompson of the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

In his fifth season with the Dodgers after a trade from the Boston Red Sox, Betts broke a tie with Davey Lopes, who played for Los Angeles 1972-81.

Betts moved into sole possession of fifth place on the major leagues’ leadoff home run list with his 49th, breaking a tie with Ian Kinsler. Betts trails Rickey Henderson (81), George Springer (57), Alfonso Soriano (54) and Craig Biggio (53).

Betts’ home run to left was nearly identical to the one he hit Thursday in the Dodgers’ home opener. He home runs in three consecutive games.

A seven-time All-Star and the 2018 AL MVP, Betts has 255 home runs in 11 seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB