Dakota Joshua scores twice as Canucks claw out 3-2 win over slumping Ducks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dakota Joshua scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks held on for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, a day after clinching a playoff berth.

Brock Boeser added a first-period power-play goal for the Canucks and J.T. Miller contributed a pair of assists.

The Ducks got third-period tallies from Olen Zellweger and Mason McTavish.

Vancouver goaltender Arturs Silovs made 20 saves in his first NHL action since March 6, 2023.

Lukas Dostal stopped 27 of 30 for the Ducks, who were coming off a 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton and lost their fifth straight game.

The Canucks remain atop the Pacific Division standings, four points up on the Oilers.

After giving up a pair of third-period goals, the Canucks smothered the Ducks through the second half of the final period.

Conor Garland set up the game-winning strike with 2:13 left on the clock, sending a blind backhanded pass to Joshua from the end boards. The big winger fired it in past Dostal for his second goal of the afternoon to put Vancouver up 3-2.

Anaheim got a prime opportunity to score the game winner when Noah Juulsen was called for tripping 14:09 into the third period. The Canucks killed off the penalty without the Ducks registering a single shot on goal.

Vancouver was 2 for 4 on the power play Sunday while Anaheim went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

Zellweger beat Silovs 3:37 into the final period, sending a shot over the netminder’s glove from the bottom of the faceoff circle for his first NHL goal.

Just over a minute later, Gustav Lindstrom tried to wrap a shot around the Vancouver net and an unmarked McTavish was there to pick up the puck. The Ducks center slammed a wrist shot in behind Silovs to knot the score at 2.

Sunday wrapped a nine-game homestand that saw the Canucks go 5-3-1. Vancouver boasts a 25-9-4 record at Rogers Arena.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Take on the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday.

Canucks: Visit the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday to kick off a three-game road trip.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL