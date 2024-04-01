Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Mike Trout hits 473-foot home run for Angels against Marlins

By
Published 6:17 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles star slugger Mike Trout hit a 473-foot home run in the sixth inning of the Angels’ series opener against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Trout drove a slider from Miami reliever George Soriano into the walkway high above the wall in left centerfield. It was Trout’s second homer of the game after he also went deep with a solo blast in the fourth off Max Meyer.

It was the 26th multihomer game of Trout’s career. The two homers also put Trout at 371 for his career, surpassing Gil Hodges for 81st on the all-time list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content