Edey of Purdue, Newton and Bueckers of UConn, Iowa’s Clark among finalists for John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue and Tristen Newton of UConn are among the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding men’s college basketball player of the season.

Joining them are RJ Davis of North Carolina, Dalton Knecht of Tennessee and Jamal Shead of Houston.

Edey, who won the award last year, and Newton, will lead their teams at this weekend’s Final Four in Arizona.

Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jaedon LeDee of San Diego State and Caleb Love of Arizona were also named Tuesday to the Wooden All American team.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Paige Bueckers of UConn are among the five finalists for the women’s Wooden Award. The others are Cameron Brink of Stanford and freshmen JuJu Watkins of Southern California and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Clark, who won last year, and Bueckers, who was the 2021 winner, are playing in the Final Four this weekend in Cleveland.

The women’s Wooden All American team also includes Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, Angel Reese of LSU an Aaliyah Edwards of UConn.

Voting took place from March 18-25.

Kentucky’s John Calipari will receive the Legends of Coaching award at the dinner in Los Angeles on April 12.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness