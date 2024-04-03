Jason Heyward placed on injured list by Dodgers because of back tightness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday because of lower back tightness.

Los Angeles said the move was retroactive to Saturday.

Heyward, 34, missed the Dodgers’ last three games dealing with the injury. Scans were negative but Heyward was experiencing stiffness, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Heyward is batting .214 (3 for 14) with two RBIs in the Dodgers’ first four games this season. The 15-year veteran had a resurgence in his first year with the Dodgers last season, batting .269 with 15 homers, 40 RBIs and an .813 OPS in 124 games.

Outfielder Taylor Trammell was added to the active roster, a day after the 26-year-old was claimed off waivers from Seattle. He hit .130 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 22 games for the Mariners last season.

