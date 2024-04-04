Sharks sign star college forward Collin Graf to a 3-year contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed undrafted free agent Collin Graf, a star college forward, to a three-year contract.

The team announced the deal on Thursday. It begins immediately for the rest of the 2023-24 season and will last for two additional seasons.

“Graf has excelled at the collegiate level, finishing as a Hobey Baker top-10 finalist for the last two seasons,” general manager Mike Grier said. “His on-ice awareness allows him to process the game at a high level, and (he) is a unique player with a quality 200-foot game who excels in the offensive zone. We are excited to have him join the organization.”

The 21-year-old Graf led Quinnipiac in scoring with 49 points and 22 goals this season and was named ECAC Player of the Year and the conference’s top defensive forward.

Graf helped the Bobcats win the national championship in the 2022-23 season as a sophomore, scoring a third-period, game-tying goal with 2:47 remaining in regulation to force the contest to overtime. Graf led the team with 21 goals, 38 assists and 59 points that season.

