Angels score 2 on Devers’ error at third, and Boston’s 5-game winning streak ends with a 2-1 defeat

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Devers’ error at third base allowed the Angels to score two runs in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles snapped a five-game winning streak by the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.

Reid Detmers (2-0) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts over six sharp innings for the Angels, who have won five of six. Four Los Angeles pitchers combined on a three-hitter, with Carlos Estévez working the ninth for his third save.

Jarren Duran had an early RBI single, but Boston didn’t get a hit after the fourth. The Red Sox dropped to 6-3 on their season-opening West Coast trip.

Pablo Reyes went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in his first start of the season at shortstop for the Red Sox, who put Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list before the game with a dislocated left shoulder.

Detmers was impressive throughout his second straight effective start, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk.

Garrett Whitlock pitched four strong innings before the Angels chased him with a rally in the fifth, although Greg Weissert (0-1) escaped the jam. Whitlock yielded four hits and four walks.

Detmers struck out six of Boston’s first seven batters, but Connor Wong hustled for a double leading off the third and scored on a single by Duran, the Orange County product who had dozens of friends and family members in the stands Friday to see his decisive eighth-inning homer.

Duran then made a diving catch in left field in the fifth to steal a hit from Mike Trout, likely saving a run. Triston Casas and Enmanuel Valdez also made diving defensive plays in the early innings for the Red Sox, whose defense improved significantly after several mistakes Friday.

But one inning later, the Angels scored both their runs with a two-out rally on Boston miscues.

Zach Neto loaded the bases when Reyes couldn’t make a clean play on a grounder to shortstop — and then Devers made an ugly misplay on Anthony Rendon’s high-hop grounder, allowing Luis Rengifo and Mickey Moniak to score.

Trout made a running catch on Duran’s 397-foot line drive to the wall to end Boston’s eighth inning.

Torii Hunter threw out the first pitch a few hours after the Angels announced they had hired the former Halos outfielder as a special assistant to the general manager.

Red Sox: Story’s dislocated shoulder will be re-evaluated Monday in Boston. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow wouldn’t speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred Friday when Story dived onto his shoulder to stop Trout’s base hit. Story played in only 137 games in his first two seasons with Boston due to several injuries.

Tanner Houck (1.0, 0.00 ERA) closes out the road trip for Boston in the series finale Sunday against Chase Silseth (0-0, 9.00).

