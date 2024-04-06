Jockey Frankie Dettori ties Santa Anita record with 6 consecutive wins

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Jockey Frankie Dettori won six straight races at Santa Anita on Saturday, tying the record for most consecutive wins in a single day.

Dettori won the second through the seventh races with mostly long shots. His highest-priced winner was Roberta’s Love in the $125,000 Evening Jewel Stakes at $21.60. He also won the $300,000 Santa Anita Oaks aboard Nothing Like You, who paid $16.40.

Dettori blew kisses to the crowd after hitting the finish line first in the seventh race. He did his trademark flying dismount after each trip to the winner’s circle.

The 53-year-old Italian jockey rode 11 of the 12 races on the card. He finished second aboard even-money favorite Imagination in the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby and was third in the ninth. He finished out of the money in the first, 11th and 12th races.

Flavien Prat won six races in a row on March 12, 2021, at Santa Anita.

The track record for most wins in a single day is seven by Hall of Famer Laffit Pincay Jr. in 1987.

___

