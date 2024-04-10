Nick Ahmed, Tyler Fitzgerald and Jordan Hicks power Giants to a 5-1 win over Nationals

By BEN ROSS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Ahmed and Tyler Fitzgerald had three hits apiece and Jordan Hicks allowed one run in six innings as the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game series sweep with a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Hicks (2-0) has allowed one earned run or less in each of his first three starts this season after signing a $44 million, four-year contract with San Francisco this offseason. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed four hits and had two strikeouts.

Ahmed drove in two runs and scored three times, while Fitzgerald stole two bases and scored twice.

Joey Gallo homered for Washington, his third of the season.

San Francisco banged out 12 hits and went 6 for 8 with runners in scoring position after going 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the series.

The Giants also stole their first three bases of the season while snapping a six-game skid against Washington.

The Nationals stole two bases in the loss, giving them a MLB-best 25 this season.

Patrick Corbin (0-2) gave up 11 hits and seven runs with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the offensive outburst, San Francisco failed to homer for the sixth straight game. It’s the Giants’ longest drought since Sept. 10-16, 2018.

Giants relievers Ryan Walker, Landen Roupp and Erik Miller pitched the final three innings, holding Washington hitless.

The Nationals finished with four hits in the game.

The Nationals recalled catcher Drew Millas from the Rochester Red Wings and optioned RHP Joan Adon to the Triple-A affiliate. Millas went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (0-1, 5.73 ERA) is scheduled to start a three-game series at Oakland on Friday night opposite Athletics RHP Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (0-2, 5.73 ERA) opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night. The Rays have not named a starter.

