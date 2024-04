In a story published April 10, 2024, about Arizona’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Pro-Choice Arizona spoke with municipalities about how to help fund out-of-state abortions. The organization talked to the governor’s office about state funding for abortion-related travel expenses.

