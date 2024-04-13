Tyler Lussi powers Courage to win over Thorns in NWSL

By SUSIE RANTZ

Associated Press

Tyler Lussi had a goal and an assist as the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night.

Just five minutes into the match, Ashley Sanchez’s corner kick took one bounce before Lussi slipped a shot into the left corner.

Portland nearly tied it when Morgan Weaver sent a through ball to Sophia Smith, but her shot went inches wide.

In the 35th minute, Lussi took a shot from distance that appeared to be heading wide before Haley Hopkins headed it in from close range.

North Carolina (3-1-0) earned its 100th win. The club is now unbeaten in 12 straight regular-season home matches at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

The Thorns (0-3-1) currently sit at the bottom of the league with just one point after four matches.

ANGEL CITY 1, RED STARS 0

Angel City forced an own goal in the 40th minute for a 1-0 victory on the road against the Chicago Red Stars.

The win was Angel City’s (1-2-1) first of the season.

A Red Stars defender was the last player to touch Claire Emslie’s free kick, redirecting the ball into the net to put Angel City up. There was nothing Alyssa Naeher — fresh off a SheBelieves Cup championship with the U.S. women’s national team — could do to stop the shot.

Chicago (2-1-1) responded with pressure in the second half, including a header that went off the crossbar, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

The Red Stars were without forward Mallory Swanson, who was hurt while playing with Naeher and the U.S. last week.

LOUISVILLE 0, WAVE 0

The San Diego Wave had momentum in the first half while Racing Louisville created more chances in the second, but neither team could find the back of the net as they played to a scoreless draw at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

The Wave (1-1-1) finished with 14 shots, but had just two on target. One of their best chances came in the 9th minute when Sofia Jakobsson’s close-range shot was saved by Katie Lund.

In the second half, Taylor Flint headed in a corner kick by Louisville, but the goal was called back due to a foul on the play.

Louisville (0-0-4) became the first team in the NWSL to open the season with four straight draws.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer