California shooting that left 4 dead and earlier killing of 2 cousins are linked, investigators say

GREENFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Investigators have found a connection between a mass shooting last month that left four people dead and the February killing of two cousins in central California, authorities said Thursday.

Over 50 search warrants have been served as part of the investigation into the two shootings, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“There have been several ancillary arrests related to these crimes as investigators work towards solving these murders,” the statement said. “Several persons of interest have been generated and all leads are being investigated.”

Eleven people were shot when a group of men in masks got out of a car and opened fire at an outdoor party in King City on March 3. The suspects drove away. Four victims died.

On Feb. 4th, two cousins were shot and killed in Soledad, about 20 miles (30 km) northwest of King City in Salinas Valley farm country.

The suspects in this case have gang connections, but the victims were not affiliated with gangs, the sheriff’s office said.