Angels’ Anthony Rendon leaves game against Reds with a hamstring injury

Published 4:09 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon left Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a hamstring injury.

The 33-year was limping after legging out an infield single leading off the game. Zach Neto replaced Rendon as a pinch runner.

Rendon is hitting. 257 with three RBIs. He started the season 0 for 19 and has 20 hits since April 5.

An All-Star with Washington in 2019, the third baseman is in the fifth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract. He has not played more than 58 games in any season with the Angels due to a series of injuries.

Associated Press

