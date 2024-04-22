James McCann, Colton Cowser hit HRs to power Baltimore Orioles past slumping Angels 4-2

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Craig Kimbrel struck out Mike Trout looking with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Monday night for their seventh win in eight games.

James McCann and Colton Cowser homered and Adley Rutschman drove in two runs for the Orioles, who moved into first place in the AL East. They improved to 3-1 on their road trip while winning the 10,000th regular-season game in Angels history.

Albert Suárez (1-0) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning to earn his first major league victory since 2016 for Baltimore, but Kimbrel barely hung on in a tumultuous ninth inning to secure his sixth save.

Baltimore’s veteran closer hit Jo Adell with a pitch and allowed Logan O’Hoppe’s third hit of the night to start the ninth. Pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo drew a one-out walk to load the bases, but Nolan Schanuel popped up before Trout didn’t swing at two consecutive high fastballs.

Baltimore’s powerful lineup patiently chipped away at Angels starter Reid Detmers (3-1), who was off to an outstanding start to the season with a 1.19 ERA and 30 strikeouts in his first four outings. McCann homered in the second inning and Cowser added another solo shot in the seventh.

Suárez was sharp again for Baltimore in his second major league appearance since 2017.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan right-hander spent the past six seasons in the minors, Japan and South Korea. He followed up 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Minnesota last week with more strong work against the Angels, walking two and striking out five for his first major league win since June 23, 2016, for San Francisco.

Adell homered for the Angels, who opened a nine-game homestand with their fifth straight loss. Adell’s shot off Mike Baumann in the seventh ended the Angels’ streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings, but Los Angeles has lost eight of 10.

Detmers yielded four runs on six hits and three walks in his first loss in 10 starts since last Aug. 23. The left-hander had allowed just three earned runs combined in his first four starts this season.

After McCann’s early homer, Jorge Mateo walked, stole two bases and scored on Rutschman’s bouncing single over a drawn-in infield in the third.

Rutschman added a run-scoring double off the wall in the fifth, giving him seven RBIs in the past four games.

After Adell connected in the seventh, O’Hoppe singled and eventually scored on a single by Schanuel, who drove in his first run in 10 days.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays went on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain after leaving last Saturday’s game with the injury, which shouldn’t sideline him past that IL stint, manager Brandon Hyde said. Baltimore selected the contract of C David Bañuelos and designated OF Peyton Burdick for assignment.

Angels: INF Michael Stefanic is expected to start running again Tuesday. He has been out for about a month with a left quad strain. … LHP Jose Quijada will throw a bullpen Tuesday in Arizona as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-0, 2.63 ERA) takes the mound for Baltimore against struggling Angels RHP Griffin Canning (0-3, 8.05).

___

