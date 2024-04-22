Mets cut reliever Michael Tonkin for 2nd time in 18 days, with a Twins stop in between

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Tonkin is on the move yet again.

The right-handed reliever was designated for assignment by the New York Mets for the second time in 18 days Monday — with one appearance for Minnesota in between.

Tonkin was cut one day after throwing 38 pitches over two scoreless innings during a 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The day before that, he worked one inning for his first win of the season.

Tonkin began the season with the Mets, then was designated for assignment on April 5. He was traded to the Twins four days later for cash and made one appearance with Minnesota on April 12 at Detroit.

New York quickly reacquired him, claiming Tonkin off waivers from the Twins last Wednesday. He pitched in back-to-back games for the Mets over the weekend and was let go again. They have seven days to trade or release him, or send him outright to the minors.

New York rookie manager Carlos Mendoza had to have the tough conversation with Tonkin — for a second time.

“It’s not easy and it’s not a fun part of this job obviously, and you have to do it twice,” Mendoza said ahead of his team’s series opener at San Francisco. “And a guy that has done a lot. He has an outing like yesterday when he saved our bullpen. Now, we needed an arm. These guys, they’ve got families, and it’s hard. It really is. It’s a business. He understood, obviously disappointed.”

The 34-year-old Tonkin is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts over six outings totaling nine innings for the Mets and Twins in 2024.

Josh Walker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to give the club another lefty in the bullpen, while right-hander Sean Reid-Foley returned from a stint on the 15-day injured list with an impingement in his pitching shoulder. He made three scoreless rehab appearances.

In addition, New York optioned right-hander Grant Hartwig to Triple-A Syracuse after Sunday’s game at Dodger Stadium.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB