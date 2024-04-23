QB Stetson Bennett is back with the Rams for offseason workouts after missing his first NFL season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Stetson Bennett has rejoined the Los Angeles Rams for the start of their offseason program after missing his entire rookie season for undisclosed reasons.

Bennett is attending team meetings and lifting weights with his teammates at the Rams’ training complex, coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. The team hasn’t yet started its on-field workouts.

“He looks good,” McVay said of Bennett. “He’s had a good look in his eyes. He’s been attentive in the meetings.”

The Rams drafted the two-time national championship-winning quarterback from Georgia in the fourth round one year ago. Bennett participated in the Rams’ offseason program and played extensively in the preseason, but was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list five days before Los Angeles’ regular-season opener.

Bennett was expected to be Matthew Stafford’s backup as a rookie, but he didn’t return to the team in 2023. The Rams never announced a reason for Bennett’s absence.

The Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo last month to back up Stafford in 2024, but Bennett took additional steps toward a return when he met with Dave Ragone, Los Angeles’ new quarterbacks coach.

If Bennett is ready to resume his pro career, it could dissuade the Rams from selecting a quarterback with a high pick in the draft this week.

