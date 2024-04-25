Elias Díaz gets key hit as the Rockies rally for a wild 10-9 victory over the Padres
By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Elias Díaz capped Colorado’s six-run eighth inning with a tiebreaking RBI double, and the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 10-9 on Thursday.
Elehuris Montero and Hunter Goodman homered for Colorado, which earned a split of the four-game series. Brenton Doyle and Brendan Rodgers each had three of the Rockies’ 14 hits.
Rodgers started Colorado’s big rally with a one-out double. Sean Bouchard then walked before Goodman greeted Wandy Peralta (1-1) with a 448-foot drive to left-center for his first homer of the season.
The 24-year-old Goodman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Jacob Stallings singled, Ezequiel Tovar walked and Brenton Doyle singled to produce another run for Colorado. After Tovar scored on a passed ball, Díaz lifted the Rockies to a 10-9 lead when he doubled into the left-field corner against Stephen Kolek.
Tyler Kinley (1-0) got three outs for the win. Justin Lawrence pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.
Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar homered for Padres, who had won three of four. Xander Bogaerts had two hits and drove in a run.