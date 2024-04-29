A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges

By The Associated Press

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up at many college campuses following the arrest of demonstrators this month at Columbia University.

The students are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself. The number of arrests nationwide has approached 1,000 since New York police removed a tent encampment at Columbia and arrested demonstrators on April 18.

Protests on many campuses have been orchestrated by coalitions of student groups. The groups largely act independently, though students say they’re inspired by peers at other universities. Some universities say outsiders have joined student protesters and caused trouble.

The protests have even spread to Europe, with French police removing dozens of students from the Sorbonne university after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the main courtyard.

Fewer new tent encampments are sprouting around the U.S. as the academic year winds down, though students have dug in at several high-profile universities, with standoffs continuing been protesters and administrators.

A look at protests on campuses in recent days:

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

Pro-Palestinian student protesters set up a tent encampment at the Ivy League university in New York this month. Police first tried to clear the encampment April 18, when they arrested more than 100 protesters. But the move inspired students across the country and motivated Columbia protesters to regroup.

Columbia told protesters Monday said that if they left the encampment by an afternoon deadline and signed a form committing to abide by university policies through June 2025 or an earlier graduation, they can finish the semester in good standing. If not, the letter said, they will be suspended, pending further investigation.

“We urge you to remove the encampment so that we do not deprive your fellow students, their families and friends of this momentous occasion,” the letter said, noting that exams are beginning and graduation is upcoming at the Ivy League university in New York City.

Commencement is set for May 15. The demonstrations led Columbia to hold remote classes and set a series of deadlines for protesters to leave the encampment, which they have missed. The school said in an email to students that bringing back police “at this time” would be counterproductive.

Columbia’s president, Minouche Shafik, faced a significant, but largely symbolic, rebuke from faculty Friday but retains the support of trustees, who have the power to hire or fire the president. Hundreds of counterprotesters gathered on the streets outside Columbia on Friday morning, many holding Israeli flags and chanting for the hostages being held by Hamas and other militants to be released.

The protest is the latest in a Columbia tradition that dates back more than five decades — one that also helped provide inspiration for the anti-apartheid protest of the 1980s, the Iraq war protests, and more.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Police in riot gear cleared an encampment at Boston’s Northeastern University on Saturday. State police said about 100 protesters were arrested and will be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Protesters said they were given about 15 minutes to disperse before being arrested.

Northeastern said in a statement that the demonstration, which began two days earlier, had become “infiltrated by professional organizers” with no affiliation to the university and that antisemitic slurs, including “kill the Jews,” had been used. The Huskies for a Free Palestine student group disputed the university’s account, saying in a statement that counterprotesters were to blame for the slurs and that no student protesters “repeated the disgusting hate speech.”

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

A dozen people, including nine students, were arrested Saturday after a protest at University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to a statement from the university’s president.

Attendees were told Friday that they could stay if they followed university policies, and additional safety guidelines were communicated to organizers, according to the statement. The encampment was prohibited, and tents were not permitted. Tents were taken down Friday night, and the protest continued into Saturday, when they were put back up.

Amid concern for campus community members because “outside influence was further invited to campus to grow the encampment,” the event was canceled Saturday evening, and attendees were told to leave, according to the president’s statement. After some time, 12 people remaining in Jefferson Square were arrested for trespassing, according to the statement.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The University of Southern California said Saturday it had temporarily closed its University Park Campus to nonresidents, without providing details of the closure or possible enforcement measures. Joel Curran, senior vice president of communications, said in a statement that USC property was vandalized by members of a group “that has continued to illegally camp on our campus,” as well as disrupting operations and harassing students and others.

Students declined attempts by university President Carol Folt to meet, and the administration hopes for “a more reasonable response Sunday before we are forced to take further action,” Curran said.

The university canceled its main stage graduation ceremony, set for May 10, after protests roiled its campus. The university already canceled a commencement speech by the school’s pro-Palestinian valedictorian, citing safety concerns. The university said Wednesday that it had closed campus and that police would arrest people who did not leave. The Los Angeles Police Department said more than 90 people were arrested Wednesday during a protest at the university.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES

Protesters shouted and shoved each other during dueling demonstrations Sunday at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Police set up barricades before hundreds of people on both sides joined a growing crowd at UCLA’s Dickson court, near where pro-Palestinian students have been staying round-the-clock in tents. Counterprotesters who organized a “Stand in Support of Jewish Students” rally said their goal was to “stand up against hatred and antisemitism.”

GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

About 50 students at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., set up a tent encampment on the school’s University Yard on Thursday. Later in the day, a group of Georgetown University students and professors staged their own protest walkout and marched to the George Washington campus to join them. The protesters are demanding that the university divest from Israel and lift a suspension against a prominent pro-Palestinian student group.

Early Monday, protesters at an encampment near the university breached and dismantled the barriers used to secure University Yard, the university said in a statement.

The university’s last day of classes before final exams is set for Monday, and commencement is scheduled for May 19. Because of the noise generated by the protests, the university said it would move law school finals to another building from the one where they had originally been scheduled.

VIRGINIA TECH

A protest at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg resulted in an unknown number of arrests, a university spokesperson said Monday.

Protesters began occupying the lawn of the graduate life center Friday, the university said in a statement. The gathering violated university policy, the university said, but was a “safe and peaceful environment” over much of the weekend.

After protesters took further steps to occupy the lawn and outdoor spaces next to a nearby student center Sunday, the university said the situation “had the increasing potential to become unsafe” and advised those gathered to disperse. Those who failed to comply were warned they would be charged with trespassing, the university said.

CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY, HUMBOLDT

University officials extended the closure of the campus until May 10 — the end of the semester — saying instruction would continue to be remote, after protesters at the university in Northern California used furniture, tents, chains and zip ties to block entrances to an academic and administrative building Monday. Commencement is scheduled for May 11.

In a statement Sunday night, the university urged people occupying the buildings or camping around those buildings to “leave the campus peacefully now” and said it “continues to talk to anyone willing to have productive and respectful dialogue.”

Officials said last week that students had occupied a second building and that three students had been arrested. On Wednesday, officials said some unidentified people who were not students were also inside one of the occupied buildings. The school’s senate of faculty and staff demanded the university’s president resign in a no-confidence vote Thursday, citing a decision to call police to remove the barricaded students.

On Friday, the university said in a statement that there will be consequences for actions that violate policy or law, but that officials would take into account actions by students who choose to leave the occupied buildings and support efforts to clear them. The administration had offered a Friday evening deadline to leave and “not be immediately arrested.” But that deadline passed, and local media reported that protesters remained on campus Saturday morning.

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

More than 20 people were detained and released shortly after an encampment sprang up Monday at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

The protesters had set up tents on the public green and erected a small sign that read, “Welcome to the People’s University for Palestine” as they called on the school’s administration to divest from Israel.

Police soon moved in and dismantled the tents. Those detained at the protest were released a short time later, and it wasn’t clear if they would face any charges or disciplinary action.