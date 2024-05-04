Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks is out indefinitely with a separated shoulder, AP source says

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber has a separated shoulder that will sideline him indefinitely and raises doubts about his status for the rest of the playoffs, a person with knowledge of the injury said Saturday.

Kleber injured the right shoulder in the first half of the Mavericks’ clinching 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hasn’t disclosed details of the injury.

Dallas won the first-round series 4-2 and will face top-seeded Oklahoma City in the Western Conference semifinals starting Tuesday night.

Kleber was driving toward the basket in transition, running near full speed, when he fell hard on his right side after getting upended in a collision with LA’s Amir Coffey, who was called for a blocking foul.

Kleber, whose 3-point shooting was a boost for Dallas in the series, bent over in pain several times while going to the bench for a timeout. He returned to the game for the free throws, making one of two before leaving at the next dead ball.

