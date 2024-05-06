Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers added some depth to their wide receiver room by signing DJ Chark Jr. on Monday.

Chark had 35 receptions for 525 yards with Carolina last season, and led the team with five receiving touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Jaguars before going to Detroit in 2022.

Chark’s best season was in 2019, when he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wide receiver remains a work in progress for the Chargers after they released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen to Chicago in March. They drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round along with Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson in the seventh round.

Joshua Palmer is the most experienced player in the group, entering his fourth year, while Quentin Johnston, last year’s first-round pick, struggled in his rookie season.

