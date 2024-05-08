Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty to bank and tax fraud in sports betting case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty to bank and tax fraud in sports betting case.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty to bank and tax fraud in sports betting case.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.