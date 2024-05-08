Teoscar Hernández hits 2-run homer in 6th inning to propel Dodgers to 3-1 victory over Marlins

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer in the sixth, Gavin Stone continued the run of solid Dodgers’ starts and Los Angeles beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Wednesday to win its sixth straight and complete an unbeaten homestand.

Freddie Freeman got aboard with a two-out double off the wall in right field before Hernández drove a full-count changeup from Ryan Weathers (2-4) just over the wall in left center and past the outstretched glove of Miami left fielder Nick Gordon.

Hernández drove in all three Los Angeles runs in a game that went only 1 hour, 55 minutes. His RBI base hit to right marked the fourth straight game the Dodgers scored in the first inning.

Bryan De La Cruz went deep for the second straight game, accounting for Miami’s only run with a solo shot to left in the fourth inning.

The Marlins have dropped five of six on their current road trip.

Stone (3-1) went seven innings and allowed only one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Five of the Dodgers’ starters during the homestand went at least six innings and posted a 2.33 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only four walks.

Daniel Hudson retired the Marlins in order in the ninth for his second save.

Weathers allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season due to right shoulder impingement. He left Tuesday’s game after two innings. LHP Braxton Garrett was reinstated from the IL and will start Sunday against Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (0-5, 6.15 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season when Miami opens a three-game series against Philadelphia on Friday.

Dodgers: head to San Diego for three games beginning Friday. RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.70 ERA) is 10th in the NL in ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb