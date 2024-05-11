Berry scores late, rallies Galaxy to 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Berry scored on the last touch of the match and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, overcoming a pair of goals by Cristian “Chicho” Arango.

Berry’s first goal of the season for the Galaxy (5-2-5) was unassisted and came in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Arango scored twice in the first half to propel Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake (5-2-4) to a 2-0 lead.

Arango gave Real Salt Lake the lead in the 20th minute and stretched the advantage at halftime with another netter in the 40th. Alexandros Katranis had an assist on Arango’s first score and Andrés Gómez and Matt Crooks assisted on his second.

Arango has 11 goals this season, tied with Inter Miami’s Luis Suárez and D.C. United’s Christian Benteke for first place in the race for the Golden Boot Award. Suárez’s teammate Lionel Messi is one off the pace.

The Galaxy pulled within 2-1 early in the second half when rookie Gabriel Pec used assists from Riqui Puig and rookie Joseph Paintsil in the 54th minute to score for a third time this season.

Zac MacMath totaled five saves in goal for Real Salt Lake.

John McCarthy saved two shots for the Galaxy.

Real Salt Lake saw a three-match win streak end, but it is still 5-0-3 in its last eight matches. The club leads second-place Minnesota United by a point and the Galaxy by two in the West.

LA is unbeaten (4-0-4) in its last eight home matchups with RSL and leads the all-time series across all competitions 24-20-15, including a 20-17-13 mark in league play.

Real Salt Lake is 3-1-3 away from home this season. Pablo Mastroeni led RSL to 12-8-5 record on the road across all competitions last season. It was by far the club’s best effort away from home in a single year.

The last time RSL was on top of the West this late in the season was in 2016. The last time the club had first place all by itself this late was in August of 2013.

Arango has accounted for a goal in 10 of 12 contests with RSL posting a 6-1-3 record in those matches.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. LA travels to play Minnesota United on Wednesday.

