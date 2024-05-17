Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee to have season-ending surgery on dislocated left shoulder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his left shoulder while crashing into an outfield wall.

The Giants announced Friday that Lee will have season-ending surgery in the next couple of weeks.

Lee leaped in an attempt to catch a drive from Cincinnati’s Jeimer Candelario on Sunday when he hit the right-center field wall. Lee went on the injured list the following day, had an MRI that revealed the severity of the injury and went to Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in Los Angeles for a second opinion.

Lee signed a $113 million, six-year contract after he starred in South Korea. The 25-year-old hit 262 with two homers, eight RBIs and .641 OPS in 37 games.

