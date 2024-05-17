San Jose defender Bruno Wilson’s fine and suspension rescinded

NEW YORK (AP) — An independent panel has rescinded the one-game suspension and fine handed to San Jose Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson for a red card issued during a match at the Portland Timbers.

The decision of the three-person panel, which includes representatives from U.S. Soccer and Canada Soccer along with a Professional Referee Organization appointee, was announced by Major League Soccer on Friday. San Jose had appealed the red card.

The Earthquakes were leading 2-0 Wednesday when Wilson was sent off with a red card in the 72nd minute after a handball in the box. Portland’s Evander converted on the penalty and the Timbers scored three more goals to win 4-2 with San Jose playing down a man.

Wilson can now play for the Earthquakes at home against Orlando City on Saturday.

“Good news today to know that he’s available to compete tomorrow. I won’t go into too much detail on the whole review, but it just shows that VAR and refereeing still has a lot of room to improve, like all of us in the game. Taking responsibility, reversing the red, it’s great to hear that the (Professional Referee Organization) is going to get better,” Quakes coach Luchi Gonzalez said.

