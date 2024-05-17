Thairo Estrada’s go-ahead 3-run homer in the fifth inning lifts Giants past Rockies 10-5

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning and singled twice, Luis Matos drove in a career-high five runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory at home in the series.

Matos and Matt Chapman had three hits apiece for a refreshed San Francisco squad coming off its first off day following 16 straight games. The Giants kept adding on, something that has been a challenge this season.

“I think it was something that we all felt was coming, especially because of the attitude the team showed in the dugout that we’re not giving any outs, that we were fighting, we were competing,” Matos said through an interpreter. “I’m not at all surprised that we did it.”

Estrada’s drive to left for his seventh home run of the year chased Colorado right-hander Ryan Feltner (1-4), who gave way to Victor Vodnik. Matos added a key RBI single in the inning for insurance — which mattered when Ezequiel Tovar doubled home a run in the top of the sixth before the Giants added on late.

Matos, who got the Giants going on an RBI double in the fourth, then added an RBI groundout on a bunt in the seventh before Marco Luciano singled two batters later for his first career RBI. Matos capped his outstanding night with a two-run double in the eighth.

“We took a lead and never gave it back after that and added on runs,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “We haven’t done a ton of that this year, so it was good to see. There were quality at-bats throughout the lineup tonight.”

This was an especially tough day for the Giants, who learned earlier in the day that rookie center fielder Jung Hoo Lee needs season-ending surgery on his dislocated left shoulder that he injured crashing into the outfield wall.

Still, it was a festive spring evening as former Giants lefty 80-year-old Masanori Murakami threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Japanese Heritage Night. He sported a black Giants jacket signed by former teammates Willie Mays and the late Willie McCovey.

Jordan Beck homered in the second inning for Colorado and Ryan McMahon had a two-run double in the first as the Rockies began the game with four straight hits — including three consecutive doubles — off rookie right-hander Mason Black.

Black was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to make his third career start still seeking his first major league victory. His night ended after he hit Jacob Stallings with a pitch to start the fourth.

Sean Hjelle (1-1) relieved and pitched two innings for the win.

“I’m just going to try and learn from these experiences and take what I can out of them and hopefully not have to get picked up constantly in these games,” Black said.

Even trailing by three after the first half-inning, the Giants continued to pound the Rockies pitchers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones and INF/OF Kris Bryant, both sidelined with strained lower backs, will play three straight days with Triple-A Albuquerque and are likely to join the Rockies in Oakland on Tuesday. … C Elias Diaz, who exited Tuesday’s game at San Diego in the third inning with a sore left hand, isn’t expected to need a stint on the IL and is getting treatment for the injury.

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a strained pitching forearm. … OF Jorge Soler returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day IL and played designated hitter batting leadoff, while INF Casey Schmitt was optioned to Sacramento.

CASALI’S RETURN

C Curt Casali, who signed a one-year contract Wednesday to rejoin the Giants, can earn $1 million while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors.

UP NEXT

LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 3.00 ERA) pitches the middle game for the Rockies against his former club and LHP Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.42) takes the mound for San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb