Luis Matos hits a 3-run homer and Matt Chapman has 4 hits in Giants’ 14-4 win over Rockies

By ERIC HE

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis Matos hit a three-run homer and had a career-high six RBIs to continue his hot streak, Matt Chapman went 4 for 4 and scored three runs and the San Francisco Giants used 18 hits to rout the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Giants have won three straight for the first time this season. They were the last team in the majors without a win streak of three or more games.

Matos, who drove in five runs Friday night, has RBIs in his last six games and set a franchise record with 17 RBIs in his first six games of the season with a plate appearance. With Jung Hoo Lee out for the season, the 22-year-old Matos figures to keep seeing playing time in center field. He also took away a potential extra-base hit from Ezequiel Tovar with a leaping grab in the fifth.

Matos put the Giants ahead with a three-run homer in the first inning, hit an RBI double in his second at-bat to give San Francisco a 6-3 lead and then knocked in two more runs in the eighth with a bases-loaded single as part of a six-run inning.

Colorado dropped the first two games in San Francisco after winning seven straight. Tovar had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

San Francisco has won each of the last seven starts by Kyle Harrison (4-1), who allowed three runs in five innings.

The Giants knocked Rockies starter Ty Blach (1-2) out of the game after three innings, tagging him for six runs. Blach, who was the Giants’ opening day starter in 2018, faced his former team for the sixth time. The Denver-born 33-year-old was drafted by the Giants in 2012 and has been back and forth between the minors and big leagues with Colorado the last three seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: C Elias Díaz (left hand soreness) remains out of the lineup, but is expected to return as soon as swelling goes away. … Díaz’s backup, Jacob Stallings, was sore but available Saturday after being hit by a pitch on the right forearm. Utility player Hunter Goodman made his first career start behind the plate. … OF Nolan Jones and INF/OF Kris Bryant, who both have strained lower backs, each went 1 for 4 on Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque. They will make two more rehab starts before the Rockies determine whether to bring them up.

Giants: Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left adductor strain) is expected to return to the rotation next week, likely Wednesday after pitching well in two rehab starts. … Another starter, Alex Cobb, is still dealing with a shoulder injury and has not pitched this season so far after undergoing offseason hip surgery. … With Lee going on the 60-day injured list, the Giants claimed OF Ryan McKenna off waivers from Baltimore.

UP NEXT

RHP Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.44 ERA) pitches for the Giants against RHP Dakota Hudson (1-6, 6.13 ERA) for the Rockies in the final game of the three-game set.

–

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb