Padres-Braves game postponed by rain, lighting with doubleheader scheduled for Monday

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves on Saturday night was postponed by rain and lightning.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Monday with a 6:20 p.m. game added to the previously scheduled 12:20 p.m. game.

Officials announced about five minutes before the scheduled first pitch that the start of the game was being delayed by inclement weather in the area.

The four-game series will continue on Sunday night.

Right-hander Yu Darvish had been scheduled to start for San Diego on Saturday night, but has been pushed back to Sunday.

The Padres planned to reinstate right-hander Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list for that game. Musgrove could instead move to one of Monday’s games.

The Braves have shifted Saturday night’s planned starter, right-hander Bryce Elder, to Sunday night. Right-hander Reynaldo López, who had been scheduled for Sunday night, is expected to move back one day to start one game in Monday’s doubleheader.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Jackson Stephens was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. … C Travis d’Arnaud (head contusion) was available in an emergency situation if Saturday night’s game had been played. Manager Brian Snitker says he hopes to rest d’Arnaud again Sunday. … 3B Austin Riley (left side inflammation) was to miss his fifth straight game but said, “I feel like I’m slowly but surely getting there. … I’m still feeling it in certain areas with certain movements.” Riley still hasn’t taken batting practice.

