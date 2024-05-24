Verlander strikes out 9, passes Greg Maddux for 10th on all-time list as Astros beat A’s 6-3

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer to highlight Houston’s six-run fourth inning that backed Justin Verlander’s winning start, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Friday night.

Verlander (3-2) struck out nine over six innings to pass Hall of Famer Greg Maddux (3,371) for 10th on the all-time strikeouts list. The Astros ace now has 3,377. He gave up two runs — one earned — on eight hits and didn’t walk a batter for a second straight start, third in four and seventh time overall this year.

Yordan Alvarez added an RBI double and Josh Hader finished the 2-hour, 31-minute game with his seventh save for the Astros, who began a seven-game road trip.

After right-hander Ross Stripling (1-9) retired the first nine Houston hitters in order, Jose Altuve singled to start the fourth for the first of four straight hits that included Alex Bregman’s two-run single.

The A’s drew an announced crowd of 9,676 for the series opener after winning two of three against Colorado following an eight-game losing streak.

Miguel Andujar came off the injured list and immediately hit an RBI single in the first off Verlander and finished with three hits in his A’s and season debut — including another run-scoring single in the seventh.

Andjuar’s RBI marked the first time the A’s have scored first in 18 games — ending the longest streak in franchise history. Batting cleanup, he also singled in the third.

Astros left fielder Chas McCormick robbed Max Schuemann of an extra-base hit when he crashed into the wall to make a great catch ending the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy was pulled from his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land because of right forearm discomfort. He has been on the injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. … 1B José Abreu is scheduled to rejoin the club Monday in Seattle after playing at least two games with Triple-A Sugar Land as he works to regain his hitting rhythm.

Athletics: Andujar had been sidelined all season after having meniscus surgery on his right knee. He was claimed off waivers from the Pirates on Nov. 6. Oakland created roster room by optioning INF Brett Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

RHP Spencer Arrighetti (2-4, 7.16 ERA) pitches for the Astros in the middle game opposite A’s LHP JP Sears (3-3, 4.31).

___

