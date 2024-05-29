Castellanos, Schwarber HR, Sánchez works 6 strong innings as Phillies beat Giants to end 3-game skid

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Castellanos had a two-run homer among his three hits, Cristopher Sánchez struck out seven in six scoreless innings and the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Castellanos added a double and a single as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep and ended a nine-game losing streak at Oracle Park.

Sánchez (3-3) scattered four hits and a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.83.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 36th career leadoff homer and his fifth this season, tying Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson for the MLB lead. Schwarber added an RBI single in the eighth.

Cristian Pache had two hits, including an RBI single, as the Phillies closed out a six-game trip with a 2-4 record.

Heliot Ramos drove in San Francisco’s run with a bloop RBI single with two outs in the ninth.

Both dugouts and bullpens cleared in the fourth inning after Giants starter Kyle Harrison threw two straight pitches high and inside to Phillies slugger Bryce Harper.

Harper shouted at Harrison after the first pitch, which evened the count at 2-2. Harrison’s next offering was even tighter, hitting the knob of Harper’s bat for a foul ball.

Both dugouts emptied, but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections. Umpires issued a warning to each side.

Harper grounded out to shortstop to end the inning, stranding runners at second and third. He later snapped an 0-for-14 skid with an RBI single in the eighth.

Harrison (4-2) allowed four runs and 12 hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one. The Giants had won each of his previous eight starts.

The loss ended San Francisco’s six-game home winning streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner (strained left hamstring) threw on the field and hit in the batting cage Wednesday. He was also scheduled to jog on a treadmill, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Giants: SS Marco Luciano exited with right hamstring tightness in the third inning. He was replaced by Brett Wisely, who pinch-hit in the bottom of the third. … OF Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) continued his running progression and is nearing a rehab assignment. “I think we’re pretty close,” manager Bob Melvin said. … SS Nick Ahmed (sprained left wrist) took batting practice Wednesday for the first time since going on the injured list May 10.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.04 ERA) opens a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night opposite RHP Miles Mikolas (3-5, 5.64).

Giants: RHP Jordan Hicks (4-1, 2.33) starts the first of a three-game series Friday night when San Francisco welcomes the New York Yankees to Oracle Park for the first time since 2019. The Yankees have not announced a starter.

