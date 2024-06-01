Padres left-handers Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove placed on 15-day injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed left-handers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

The 37-year-old Darvish (4-3) has a strained left groin. He left after three innings Wednesday against Miami, staying in San Diego to receive treatment.

Musgrove (3-4) was set to start Saturday at Kansas City, then was pulled hours before the game because of triceps and elbow discomfort — the same injury that had him on the injured list in May. He made two starts in between the stints on the injured lost.

Darvish’s move is retroactive to Thursday, and Musgrove’s to Wednesday.

The Padres recalled right-handers Randy Vazquez and Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso. Vazquez started Saturday in place of Musgrove.

