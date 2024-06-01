San Diego sends Fresno State home with a 7-5 win in Santa Barbara Regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Christian hit a two-run home run in the first inning and San Diego held off Fresno State at the end beating the Bulldogs 7-5 in the Santa Barbara Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Late, however, the Bulldogs threatened when with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tommy Hopfe and Eddie Saldivar each singled to put runners at first and second. Murf Gray — who earlier drove in four runs — grounded into a double play to end Fresno State’s season.

On Sunday, San Diego (40-14) will play the loser between Saturday night’s UC Santa Barbara-Oregon contest.

After each team added a run, the Toreros (33-28) scored three after sending eight batters to the plate and extended their lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth. Fresno State got right back in it in the bottom of the fifth when Gray hit a three-run homer and Justin Stransky singled to score Tyler Davis after he doubled to center field.

Austin Smith pitched five innings, gave up eight hits and five earned runs but still secured the win to remain unbeaten (7-0) for the year for San Diego.

Hopfe finished 3 for 5 and scored two runs and Gray went 2 for 5 for Fresno State.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports